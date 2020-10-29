ABA Congratulates Outstanding Bank Workplaces

American Banker Magazine today published its eighth annual list of the best banks to work for, and ABA member banks account for 66 of the 85 honorees. For the third year in a row, Oakworth Capital Bank, Birmingham, Alabama and Bell Bank, Fargo, North Dakota were the top two honorees. TIB The Independent Bankers Bank, headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, came in third place this year.

ABA saluted these and other banks for establishing a culture and amenities that help attract and retain top talent, from generous health insurance and retirement benefits to employee prize programs, jovial atmospheres and employee financial health programs.