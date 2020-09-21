Bonus Podcast: Fighting Phishing with #BanksNeverAskThat

With Cybersecurity Awareness Month coming up in October, ABA and banks nationwide are preparing to launch the largest consumer education campaign in ABA’s history: #BanksNeverAskThat. On a bonus episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — ABA’s Paul Benda discusses the growing need for anti-phishing education, with phishing attempts up as much as 500% since the coronavirus pandemic began. ABA’s Caitlin Croswell discusses the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign’s ready-made videos and social media collateral and how banks can deploy them easily to participate in the campaign.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions.



Additional resources:

In this episode: