Podcast: Answering Banker Questions on Post-COVID-19 ‘Return to Normal’

As states begin to relax stay-at-home orders, many banks are beginning to plan for the safe and efficient return to normal in-office operations. Thousands of bankers joined ABA SVP Paul Benda last week for a member webinar on what banks should be considering as they prepare to restore normal operations in the wake of COVID-19. The webinar didn’t have time for every banker question, so the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ProfitStars, a division of Jack Henry and Associates — catches up with Benda to run through several additional questions, including:

Mask policies for both bank customers and employees.

Hygiene practices in the branch, including the applicability of OSHA requirements and availability of sanitizing supplies.

Best practices for bank customers and employees permitted in specific spaces.

Temperature checks at the bank entrance and legal requirements around that data.

