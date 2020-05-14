FHFA Extends Foreclosure, Eviction Moratoriums for GSE-Backed Mortgages

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced today that it would extend—until at least June 30—a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for single-family mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The current moratorium was expected to expire on May 17.

“During this national health emergency, no one should be forced from their home,” said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. “Extending the foreclosure and eviction moratoriums protects homeowners and renters with an enterprise-backed mortgage and provides certainty for families.”