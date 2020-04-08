Podcast: Long-Term Fintech Investments Strengthen Bank During Pandemic

InBank started a century ago in a Rocky Mountain mining town, but today it has expanded its footprint and is growing in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range region under a new management team and ownership group led by Ed Francis. In the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — Francis talks about how the bank’s technology investments have positioned InBank to serve its customers and thrive long-term, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most folks today don’t come into branches, especially commercial clients, unless they have cash needs,” Francis says. “Our thought was to really build out that backbone and the technology of the company, and that has allowed us to really do well during this crisis.”

Recorded shortly before the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program went live, Francis discusses InBank’s readiness to support its business clients through PPP loans. He also talks about long-term technology investments that InBank has made in improving the customer experience and enhancing efficiency that will strengthen the bank through the pandemic and beyond.

