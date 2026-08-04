New orders for manufactured goods in June, down two consecutive months, decreased $2.3 billion or 0.3% to $656.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. This followed a 1.1% decrease in May.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June, up three of the last four months, increased $1.6 billion or 0.5% to $335.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.3% increase. This followed a 4% May decrease. Computers and electronic products, up nine of the last ten months, led the increase, $1.0 billion or 3.2% to $31.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased $3.9 billion or 1.2% to $321.1 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up nine of the last ten months, increased $2.8 billion or 0.8% to $331.0 billion, up from the previously published 0.7% increase. This followed a 1.1% May increase. Computers and electronic products, up nine consecutive months, led the increase, $0.8 billion or 2.5%, to $34.7 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, down following six consecutive monthly increases, decreased $3.9 billion or 1.2% to $321.1 billion.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods in June, up twenty-three of the last twenty-four months, increased $9.6 billion or 0.6% to $1,590.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.7% May increase. Transportation equipment, up ten of the last eleven months, led the increase, $4 billion or 0.4% to $1,002.4 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up nine consecutive months, increased $2.1 billion or 0.3% to $602.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.1% May increase. Transportation equipment, up eight of the last nine months, led the increase, $0.8 billion or 0.4%, to $190.7 billion. Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased $1.2 billion or 0.3% to $360.9 billion.

Read the Census release.