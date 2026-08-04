The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the goods and services deficit was $73.3 billion in June, down $4.4 billion from $77.6 billion in May, revised.

The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $3.9 billion to $102.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.5 billion to $28.8 billion.

June exports were $314.7 billion, $2.9 billion less than May exports. June imports were $388.0 billion, $7.3 billion less than May imports.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased by $189.3 billion, or 33.8%, from the same period in 2025. Exports increased by $198.3 billion, or 11.7%. Imports increased to $9.0 billion, or 0.4%.

The average goods and services deficit increased $5.6 billion to $68.5 billion for the three months ending in June. Average exports decreased $1.3 billion to $320.2 billion in June, while average imports increased $4.2 billion to $388.7 billion in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased by $6.6 billion from the three months ending in June 2025.

Read the Census release.