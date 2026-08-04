As wildfires burn across eastern Washington, the Washington Bankers Association is urging bankers to consider contributing to the American Red Cross and other charitable organizations to help families and businesses affected by the disaster.

Three wildfires in Spokane County, Washington, have resulted in evacuation orders for at least 65,000 people, according to USA Today. A suspect has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with one of the fires. The Spokane-area wildfires are only the latest to burn across Washington and neighboring Oregon this summer, with the latter surpassing its previous record for number of acres burned in a single fire season.

The American Red Cross and the Innovia Foundation are accepting donations to help people recover from the Washington wildfires. In addition, the Spokane news channel KHQ has compiled a list of charitable organizations accepting donations to help those affected.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the state affected by the devastating wildfires across Washington,” said Duncan Taylor, president and CEO of the Washington Bankers Association. “Despite the horrible conditions many are facing, we’ve already seen bankers stepping up to help their communities, ready to lend a hand in yet another display of how bankers care. Thank you to the American Bankers Association for sharing these resources. Please know that WBA and the entire industry stand ready to help.”