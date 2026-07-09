For the first time since 2023, a majority of consumers believe it is better to buy a home rather than rent or move in with family, according to a recent survey by Bank of America.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they would prefer to buy a home, up from 48% in 2025 and 47% in 2024. Ninety percent said a home is a valuable investment, up from 79% last year.

The survey also found that fewer prospective buyers are waiting for market conditions to improve before purchasing. Seventy-one percent said they expect prices and interest rates to fall and are waiting until then to buy a home, compared to 75% in 2025.

At the same time, 52% of current homeowners say they expect to buy another home, and more are accelerating their timelines, with 22% planning to buy within the next year, compared to 15% in 2025, according to BoA.