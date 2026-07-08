Consumer credit was unchanged at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in May. Total outstanding credit inched down to $5,154.5 trillion during the month, from April’s revised total of $5,154.7 trillion.

Total outstanding revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, decreased at an annual rate of 4.7% to $1.344.2 trillion. Total outstanding nonrevolving credit increased at an annual rate of 1.6% to $3,810.3 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 42.2% percent of nonrevolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 23.0% and 18.1%, respectively of nonrevolving credit.

Read the Fed release.