California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra to lead the state’s new business regulation and consumer protection agency, according to an announcement.

Chopra will serve as secretary of California’s new Business and Consumer Services Agency, or BCSA, which was established through a state government reorganization launched by Newsom. The new agency “will bring together a broad range of licensing, enforcement and other functions that ensure fair competition and treatment for consumers and businesses across a number of sectors of California’s economy,” according to the governor’s office. The agency will include the state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which supervises state-chartered banks and credit unions.

The BCSA officially launches July 1. Chopra previously served as CFPB director under President Biden from 2021 until he was fired by President Trump in February 2025.