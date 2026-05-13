Most U.S. adults reported they were financially stable in 2025, with the percentage of unbanked individuals remaining low but holding steady, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest “Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households” report.
The report found 73% of adults reported “doing okay financially” or “living comfortably” last year. “Price increases” remained the most cited financial concern, although concerns about “finding or keeping a job” grew more common.
Ninety-four percent of adults had a bank account, with nearly all adults with an income of at least $100,000 having an account. The remaining 6% were unbanked, a figure that has held steady since 2021. Unbanked rates were higher among younger adults, Black and Hispanic adults, and adults with a disability.
Other survey findings:
- Twenty percent of adults said they experienced financial fraud or scams, similar to the prior year. Sixteen percent experienced fraud involving their credit card, while 8% experienced another type of financial fraud. Collectively, the total amount of non-credit-card fraud was an estimated $100 billion in 2025, with $56 billion borne directly by consumers.
- Fewer adults applied for credit in 2025 than in any year since 2015. Thirty-three percent of adults applied for any type of credit in 2025. Among those who applied, one-third were either denied credit or approved for less credit than they requested, up five percentage points from 2021.
- Eighty-two percent of adults had a credit card in 2025, compared to a high of 84% in 2021.
- Sixteen percent of people used buy now, pay later products in the prior 12 months, up from 15% in 2025 and 10% in 2021.
- Ten percent of adults reported using cryptocurrency, up from the prior year but down from 12% in 2021. Nearly one in 10 adults bought or held cryptocurrency as an investment in the prior year.
- Sixty-three percent of adults owned their homes, while 27% rented.