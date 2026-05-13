Most U.S. adults reported they were financially stable in 2025, with the percentage of unbanked individuals remaining low but holding steady, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest “Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households” report.

The report found 73% of adults reported “doing okay financially” or “living comfortably” last year. “Price increases” remained the most cited financial concern, although concerns about “finding or keeping a job” grew more common.

Ninety-four percent of adults had a bank account, with nearly all adults with an income of at least $100,000 having an account. The remaining 6% were unbanked, a figure that has held steady since 2021. Unbanked rates were higher among younger adults, Black and Hispanic adults, and adults with a disability.

Other survey findings: