Fidelity Ban Corp. in Independence, Iowa, has agreed to buy Welcome State Bank in Minnesota. The parent of the $2.4 billion-asset BankIowa said in a press release that it expects to buy the $44 million-asset Welcome State later this year. Welcome State also has $38.1 million in deposits.

NexTier in Butler, Pennsylvania, has agreed to buy Riverside Bank of Dublin in Ohio. The $2.9 billion-asset NexTier said in a press release that it expects to buy the $270 million-asset Riverside in the third quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Tri-County Bancorp in Brown City, Michigan, has agreed to buy Mayville Financial in Mayville, Michigan. The parent of the $639 million-asset Tri-County Bank said in a press release that it expects to close the purchase of the $97 million-asset Mayville State Bank in the fourth quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.