The FDIC has updated the Q&As for its signage and advertising requirements to reflect recent revisions to the regulation, the agency announced today.

The FDIC in 2024 adopted new signage requirements that were originally scheduled to take effect in March of this year. Last year, the agency’s new leadership proposed further amendments and pushed back the compliance date to Jan. 1, 2027. The updates were finalized in January and the compliance date was pushed back again, to April 1, 2027.

The Q&As provide answers to a collection of questions from stakeholders, including insured depository institutions, trade associations, technology companies, vendors and other entities, and are intended to promote transparency and support implementation efforts, the FDIC said.