The American Bankers Association and the Kentucky Bankers Association have released a new ad highlighting Rep. Andy Barr’s (R-Ky.) support of legislation to strengthen the economy and encouraging him to continue his efforts.

“We thank Congressman Barr for working to enact policies that create jobs and drive economic growth for families, workers and small businesses,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His important efforts are benefiting communities in Kentucky and across the country by encouraging investment and opportunity, and we urge him to continue leading on those fronts.”

“Congressman Barr has been a tireless champion of policies that help ensure Kentuckians have the economic security to grow their businesses and invest in the future,” said KBA President and CEO Ballard Cassady. “We appreciate his strong leadership and encourage him to keep championing policies that bolster our communities and our economy.”

The ad is now airing in Kentucky.