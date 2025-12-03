<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> On this edition of the ABA Fraudcast, Chris Taylor of the Australian Banking Association describes his country’s multi-component approach that has resulted in a 26% reduction in scam losses, an effort that includes partnerships with telecoms and establishment of its National Anti-Scam Centre.

The ABA Fraudcast will be published every three weeks, here and wherever you listen to and subscribe to your favorite podcasts, such as Apple and Spotify. Please subscribe!

ABA offers resources to help banks prevent, identify, measure and report fraud, and to serve and protect consumers and their financial data.​ ABA’s scam prevention campaigns #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks are newly updated as well.

If the player above is not visible, listen to this episode here.

ABA Fraudcast host is Paul Benda, EVP, risk, fraud and cybersecurity.



Paul Benda