Nearly four in 10 U.S. adults say they have been victims of fraud, while many more say they worry about becoming victims, according to a recent survey by AARP.

Roughly one-third (30%) of respondents said their biggest fear about fraud is being targeted themselves, followed by losing money with no way to recover it (21%) and seeing a loved one victimized (15%). At the same time, one in six respondents answer calls (11%) or respond to texts (5%) from unknown contacts, and roughly half download free apps and take online quizzes on social media that can expose personal data, according to AARP.

Still, the survey found respondents are taking measures to protect themselves. Respondents reported locking their devices with passwords or biometrics (85%), using protective software such as antivirus or call-blocking tools (65%), enabling automatic updates (61%), and recognizing common fraud tactics such as gift card payment demands (82%).

There remained a gap in fraud occurrences and reporting. The survey found that nearly three-quarters of victims contacted their financial institutions about fraud, but far fewer notified law enforcement or the Federal Communications Commission.