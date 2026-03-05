The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6% this week, up from 5.98% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.63%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.43%, down from 5.44% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.79%.
Banking agencies release FAQ on capital treatment of tokenized securities
Financial institutions should treat an eligible tokenized security in the same manner as the non-tokenized form of the security under the capital rule, the Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC said in a new FAQ.