The Financial Stability Oversight Council and the Treasury Department’s Artificial Intelligence Transformation Office today announced the launch of the AI Innovation Series, a new private-public initiative to support financial sector adoption of AI by reviewing federal regulation.

According to a statement, the series will consist of four roundtables bringing together financial institutions, technology firms, regulators and other stakeholders “to explore the highest-value AI use cases and identify practical approaches to scaling innovation while preserving safety and soundness.” No dates were provided for the roundtables.

“We are optimizing regulation to support growth for both Main Street and Wall Street: moving from a posture focused on constraint toward one that recognizes failure to adopt productivity-enhancing technology as its own risk,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “The Treasury Department will continue evaluating regulatory frameworks and enforcement policies to enable the U.S. financial sector’s leadership in AI adoption while preserving national security and long-term economic resilience.”