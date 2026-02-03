Prosperity Bancshares in Houston has agreed to buy Stellar Bancorp in Houston. The $38.5 billion-asset Prosperity said in a press release that it will pay $2 billion in cash and stock for the $10.8 billion-asset Stellar. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced Stellar at 181% of its tangible book value.

Stock Yards Bancorp in Louisville, Kentucky, has agreed to buy Field and Main Bancorp in Henderson, Kentucky. The $9.5 billion-asset Stock Yards said in a press release that it will pay $105.7 million in stock for the $861 million-asset Field and Main. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced Field and Main at 150% of its tangible book value.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.