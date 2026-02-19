The Federal Reserve will hold a hybrid public hearing in March as part of a congressionally mandated review to identify outdated and burdensome regulations.

The Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act, or EGRPRA, requires the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and bank regulators to review their regulations every 10 years to identify any unnecessary regulatory requirements for their supervised institutions. The most recent round of reviews kicked off in 2024, with banking agencies dividing their regulations into 12 categories.

The Fed will hold a hybrid virtual and in-person meeting on March 26 to take public comment on any of the categories. The in-person portion will be held at the Fed’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Any person interested in providing oral comments, either in-person or virtually, must register for the hearing by March 19.