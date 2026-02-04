The nonfarm private sector added 22,000 jobs in January, and annual pay was up 4.5% year-over-year, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a downward revision of December’s report from 41,000 jobs to 37,000.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 did not add any jobs in the month. Medium-sized businesses with 50–499 employees gained 41,000 jobs, and large businesses lost 18,000 jobs.

“Job creation took a step back in 2025, with private employers adding 398,000 jobs, down from 771,000 in 2024,” said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “While we’ve seen a continuous and dramatic slowdown in job creation for the past three years, wage growth has remained stable.” said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

Service-providing employment added 21,000 jobs, driven by education/health services gaining 74,000 jobs, followed by financial activity gaining 14,000. However, professional/business services lost 57,000,

Goods-producing employment gained 1,000 jobs. Manufacturing lost 8,000 while construction added 9,000 jobs and natural resources/mining did not add or lose any jobs.

Read the ADP report.