The consumer price index for January was in line with expectations, with headline CPI printing at 2.4% year over year, below the 2.5% forecast (down from December’s 2.7%). Core CPI (which excludes food and energy and may better reflect underlying inflation trends) came in at 2.5%, in line with the consensus 2.5% (down from December’s 2.6%).

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist views today’s reading as consistent with continued progress toward price stability, suggesting inflation remains contained. This should provide the Federal Reserve with some flexibility as it evaluates the appropriate path for policy. For banks, a stable inflation environment could help lower the short end of the yield curve, improving profitability metrics.