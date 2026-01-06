OceanFirst Financial in Red Bank, New Jersey, has agreed to buy Flushing Financial in Uniondale, New York. The $14.3 billion-asset OceanFirst said in a press release that it will pay $579 million in stock for the $8.9 billion-asset Flushing. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced Flushing at 80% of its tangible book value.

CVB Financial in Ontario, California, has agreed to buy Heritage Commerce in San Jose, California. The $15 billion-asset CVB said in a press release that it will pay $811 million in stock for the $5.6 billion-asset Heritage. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced Heritage at 151% of its tangible book value.

Platte Valley Financial Services in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, has agreed to buy Potter State Bank in Potter, Nebraska. The parent of the $1.1 billion-asset Platte Valley Bank expects to purchase all deposits and loans held by the $47.2 million-asset Potter State in the first quarter, according to an announcement by Olsen Palmer, which represented the seller. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Overbrook Bankshares in Overbrook, Kansas, has agreed to buy Norcon Financial in Conway Springs, Kansas. Overbrook, the parent of the $100 million-asset First Security Bank, said in a press release that it plans to buy the holding company for the $125 million-asset Conway Bank in the first half of next year. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Bethany Bankshares in Bethany, Missouri, has agreed to buy Latham Bancshares in Latham, Missouri. The parent of the $1.5 billion-asset BTC Bank expects to buy the holding company for the $190.1 million-asset Tipton Latham Bank in the second quarter, according to an announcement by Olsen Palmer, which represented the seller. The price wasn’t disclosed.

University Bancorp in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has agreed to buy Greater Pacific Bancshares in Whittier, California. Greater Pacific is the parent of the $167 million-asset Bank of Whittier. In addition, University said in a press release that it will also buy American Finance House LARIBA, a mortgage and auto lender based in Pasadena. The deals are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Credicorp, Peru’s biggest bank, has agreed to buy Helm Bank USA in Miami. Credicorp said in a press release that its Banco de Crédito del Perú unit will pay $180 million for the $1.1 billion-asset Helm Bank.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.