There were $732.6 billion in retail and food service sales, virtually unchanged from the previous month, and up 3.5% from October 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The August 2025 to September 2025 percent change was revised from up 0.2% to up 0.1%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles, parts, and gasoline, increased 0.5% this month and increased 4.2% from October 2024. Retail and food services sales increased 3.5% from last year.

Nonstore retailers sales were up 0.7% from last month and p 9.0% from last year. Food services and drinking places were down 0.4% from last month but up 4.1% from October 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers decreased 0.9% from September and were down 4.5% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers were down 1.6% from last month while sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were up 1.9%.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 0.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers 9.5%.

Sales at gasoline stations were down 0.8% from the previous month, but up 1.9% from October 2024.

Read the Census release.