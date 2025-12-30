The Federal Reserve and FDIC today released the updated Community Reinvestment Act “small-bank” and “intermediate small-bank” asset-size thresholds for 2026. The thresholds ticked up slightly for the coming year.

CRA regulations establish the criteria by which relevant agencies assess a financial institution’s record of meeting the credit needs of its entire community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. The asset-size thresholds are adjusted annually based on the average change in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, which is a measure of inflation. The CPI-W for the period ending in November increased 2.51%.

The small-bank asset-size threshold is for an institution that, as of Dec. 31 of either of the prior two calendar years, had assets of less than $1.649 billion. The threshold for 2025 was $1.609 billion. The updated threshold for an intermediate small bank is for an institution that, as of Dec. 31 of either of the prior two calendar years. had assets of at least $412 million and less than $1.649 billion. The 2025 threshold was at least $402 million and less than $1.609 billion.

The updated thresholds take effect Jan. 1.