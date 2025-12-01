Construction spending during August 2025 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,169.5 billion, 0.2% above the revised July estimate of $2,165 billion. The August figure is 1.6% below the August 2024 estimate of $2,205.3 billion. During the first eight months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,438.0 billion, 1.8% below the $1,463.7 billion for the same period in 2024.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,652.1 billion, 0.3% above the revised July estimate of $1,647.5 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $914.8 billion in August, 0.8% above the revised July estimate of $907.7 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $737.3 billion in August, 0.3% below the revised July estimate of $739.8 billion.

In August, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $517.3 billion, virtually unchanged from the revised July estimate of $517.5 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $112.6 billion, 0.6% above the revised July estimate of $111.9 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $142.5 billion, 0.2% below the revised July estimate of $142.9 billion.

Read the Census release.