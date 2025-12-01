The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve and the FDIC today requested public feedback on the regulatory reporting burden for financial institutions that file a Call Report.

The agencies are seeking answers to 21 questions related to the Call Report, such as which items in the report are the most time-consuming and whether the agencies should raise the eligibility criteria for filing a short form. The agencies are asking that institutions share the questions with individuals responsible for preparing the Call Report and with those who use the report’s data in their current processes.

Comments are due by Jan. 30, 2026, and can be submitted to any of the agencies.