The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.3% this week, up from 6.23% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.76%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.64%, down from 5.58% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.92%.
FCC proposes overhaul of voice service provider regulations to fight illegal calls
The FCC unanimously voted to move forward with proposed rulemaking to impose stronger “know your customer” requirements on voice service providers that originate calls. In addition, the FCC plans to soon take up a related proposal to remove...