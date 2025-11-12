The U.S. Supreme Court will hold oral arguments in January on whether to overturn a lower court order barring President Trump from removing Governor Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve board, according to a court docket released today.

In August, Trump announced he was removing Cook after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte alleged that she made false statements on mortgage agreements. Cook filed a lawsuit against the administration in U.S. District Court for D.C., arguing that federal law allows the president to remove Fed governors only “for cause,” and that the claims made against her have not been investigated or proven.

A U.S. district court granted a temporary restraining order preventing Cook’s removal while it considers the case. The administration appealed the ruling, but in a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. ruled that, given the unique circumstances of the case and Cook’s “strong likelihood” of success on her claim that she was denied due process, it would not overturn the lower court decision.

The administration appealed to the Supreme Court. The high court will take up the case on Jan. 21, 2026, according to the docket.