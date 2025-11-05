Total household debt increased by $197 billion to $18.59 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Mortgage balances grew by $137 billion to $13.07 trillion at the end of September, according to the report. The pace of mortgage originations increased, with $512 billion newly originated in Q3.

Credit card balances rose by $24 billion from the previous quarter and stood at $1.23 trillion, while auto loan balances held steady at $1.66 trillion.

HELOC balances rose by $11 billion to $422 billion, and HELOC limits rose by $8 billion, continuing the growth that began in 2022. Student loan balances rose by $15 billion and stood at $1.65 trillion.