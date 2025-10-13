By Ravi Nemalikanti

Most community bank boards don’t have the luxury of experimenting with technology just because it’s new. Every tool has to earn its place, especially when serving customers in a highly regulated, resource-constrained environment. That’s why so many boards feel a mix of optimism and unease about artificial intelligence. Optimism, because AI is already reshaping fraud detection, credit risk assessment and customer service — as well as the businesses they may work in outside of their bank duties. Unease, because the stakes are so high.

Consider the horror stories of companies acting faster than they can adopt this new technology and then trying to reverse layoffs or restructurings. The opportunity, is real; AI can make banks faster, safer and more responsive. But the risks are just as real. Missteps around compliance, transparency, or bias don’t just damage transformation initiatives. They can erode customer trust, invite regulatory scrutiny, and in some cases, cost institutions their reputations.

The question is no longer whether banks should explore AI. It is how to execute in a way that builds confidence instead of fear.

Where AI delivers value first

The starting point for AI in banking is often three areas where the technology has already demonstrated clear value.

Fraud detection. Fraudsters change tactics daily. Rules-based systems, while still useful, are too rigid to keep up. AI models can scan huge volumes of transactions in real time and spot patterns that do not look right. The payoff comes quickly; when deployed well, banks often see returns within days or weeks rather than waiting months or years.

Credit risk. Traditional credit risk assessments rely on a narrow set of variables. AI lets banks pull in richer signals such as cash flow data, industry health, and early warning indicators buried in unstructured documents. Risk teams that use AI well do not just say “yes” or “no” faster; they say it with more confidence.

Customer service. We have all interacted with chatbots that frustrate more than they help. But the new wave of conversational AI tools is different. Properly trained, these tools can handle routine questions, offer simple financial guidance, and hand off seamlessly when a human should step in. The banks that use them wisely make clear to customers when they are talking to AI, which avoids the “black box” feeling.

Why governance matters so much

In banking, deploying new technology will always have to be balanced with customer trust and regulatory expectations. That is a feature of this ecosystem, and not a defect. The OCC and FFIEC have already signaled what matters most: model risk management, explainability and vendor oversight.

That means a few non-negotiables for any bank exploring AI:

Keep clear documentation of how models are trained, validated, and monitored.

Ensure outputs are explainable to examiners, boards, and customers.

Use AI to support human decision-making rather than replacing it.

For example, a bank must be able to explain in plain language the rationale for a model’s recommendation that a loan be declined. Customers will not tolerate vague or opaque reasoning, and regulators expect clear accountability. This is why banks should be deliberate about where they begin. High-impact areas such as fraud detection or customer service are often better starting points than credit decisioning, where the stakes are higher and the need for transparency is critical.

A smarter way to roll out AI

Too often, banks either stall because this transformation feels overwhelming, or they leap too far ahead with initiatives that are not ready for scrutiny. A better approach is phased and deliberate.

Start with contained pilots where success can be measured and risks are manageable, such as fraud detection pilots or assistive approaches in loan origination or portfolio monitoring. Bring together cross-functional teams of technologists, risk officers, compliance leaders, and business owners. That mix is crucial because AI is not just a technology project. It affects staff and customers.

And always tie quick wins back to a long-term roadmap. Point solutions might show short-term value, but if they do not fit into an integrated strategy, they will create complexity down the road.

Laying the groundwork

AI works only as well as the data that it is trained on. Banks that rush into model building without fixing data quality problems set themselves up for failure. A unified, well-governed data platform should be step one.

The technology stack matters too, but modernization does not require ripping everything out. Modular, cloud-ready architectures allow banks to plug AI capabilities into existing systems incrementally. APIs (and agents) make this integration smoother and more cost-effective.

And of course, security must remain paramount. If an AI system is not as resilient and secure as the core banking platforms it supports, it does not belong in production.

The conversation does not stop with today’s models. The next horizon is agentic AI — systems that do not just analyze but also act, initiating tasks and monitoring portfolios with limited human prompting.

The potential efficiency gains are significant. Imagine an AI agent that proactively surfaces anomalies in loan portfolios before quarterly reviews. The autonomy, however, brings risk. Banks will need stronger guardrails, including clear decision boundaries, enhanced monitoring and accountability frameworks.

Banks that start understanding and building these safeguards now will be better prepared as agentic AI matures.

Adopting AI: Not if, but how

AI is not a passing trend in this industry. It is a shift in how every financial institution operates. But like every shift in financial services, it must be handled with rigor and care.

The institutions that succeed will not be the ones that adopt AI the fastest. They will be the ones that adopt it the most responsibly, starting with high-impact use cases, embedding governance into every step, and preparing their tech and data foundations for what is coming next.

The future of banking will be defined not by whether banks use AI, but by how wisely they do so.

Ravi Nemalikanti is chief product and technology officer at Abrigo.