The Senate Banking Committee today voted 13-11 along party lines to advance the nomination of Kevin Warsh to be chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Warsh was nominated by President Trump earlier this year to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chairman. He previously lacked the votes to clear the committee as Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said he would block it until the Department of Justice drops a criminal investigation into current Chairman Jerome Powell and cost overruns related to renovations to the Fed’s headquarters. Tillis ended his objection after the DOJ instead referred the matter to the Fed’s inspector general.

The Senate will take up the nomination at a later date.