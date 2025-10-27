The American Bankers Association today submitted bank-specific recommendations on policy and regulation of artificial intelligence as the Trump administration seeks to make the U.S. a leader in the technology.

Earlier this year, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a request for information regarding regulatory reforms to promote AI development. In a letter, ABA noted that banks are already subject to an extensive compliance regime covering nearly all risks associated with AI, including fair lending and cybersecurity requirements.

“Federally regulated financial institutions undergo supervision, examination and enforcement of their use of any technology, including AI,” ABA said. “For example, banks are subject to model risk management guidance.”

ABA made the following recommendations: