U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in August for the sixth consecutive month, the Institute for Supply Management said. ISM’s manufacturing index was 48.7%, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. (Readings over 50% indicate expansion.) Seven industries reported growth in August while 10 contracted.
Survey: Consumers increasingly turn to AI for financial advice
Thirteen percent of respondents said they use AI for banking and financial services on a daily basis, while 59% said they use it occasionally, according to J.D. Power.