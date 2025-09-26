Consumer sentiment falls in September
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 5.3% in September compared to the month prior, landing at 55.1, according to final results for the month.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 5.3% in September compared to the month prior, landing at 55.1, according to final results for the month.
The Federal Reserve has published an FAQ about what the end of penny production will mean for penny ordering and deposits as coin distribution locations run out of inventory.
The FDIC announced the appointment of five individuals to serve in senior leadership positions, including director of the agency's Division of Risk Management Supervision.
Bank customers who experience fraud are more likely to stay with their institutions if the bank is able to identify the perpetrator, according to a recent study.
Personal income increased 0.4%, or $95.7 billion, in August, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate was 4.6%.
The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
American Bankers Association
1333 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
1-800-BANKERS (800-226-5377)
www.aba.com
About ABA
Privacy Policy
Contact ABA