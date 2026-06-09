The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the goods and services deficit was $55.9 billion in April, down $0.7 billion from $56.6 billion in March, revised.

The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $2.4 billion to $83.7 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.7 billion to $27.8 billion.

April exports were $327.1 billion, $8.3 billion more than March exports. April imports were $383.0 billion, $7.6 billion more than March imports.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased by $213.5 billion, or 49.1%, from the same period in 2025. Exports increased by $128.2 billion, or 11.3%. Imports decreased to $85.3 billion, or 5.5%.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.6 billion to $55.8 billion for the three months ending in April. Average exports increased $9.1 billion to $319.2 billion in April, while average imports increased $9.7 billion to $375.0 billion in April. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased by $47.6 billion from the three months ending in April 2025.

Read the Census release.