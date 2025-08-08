President Trump announced yesterday that he will nominate economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board seat currently held by Governor Adriana Kugler, who is stepping down, according to CNBC.

Former President Biden nominated Kugler in 2023 to fill an unexpired term on the board ending next year, but she is resigning today to return to Georgetown University as a professor. Miran is currently chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. He will serve out Kugler’s current term, which ends Jan. 31, 2025.