The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced a decrease in assessment rates for the Sept. 30 semiannual assessment.

The OCC reduced the rates in the general assessment fee schedule by 30% for assets up to $40 billion and 22% for assets above $40 billion, and reduced the rates in the independent trust and independent credit card assessment fee schedules by 22%, according to the agency. The OCC is also decreasing the hourly fee for special examinations and investigations to $137 from $176.

This is the fifth decrease in assessments since 2017 and will apply to all OCC-regulated institutions, the agency said.