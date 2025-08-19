The Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to make English the only language used in its services and communications, according to a memo reported by multiple news outlets.

HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes, who authored the memo, said the move aligns with a March executive order designating English as the official language of the United States. The agency plans to remove existing non-English flyers and digital resources, while reviewing contracts for translation services. Hughes said the department will comply with federal law where language accommodations are required, including under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Violence Against Women Act.

Hughes said his department will continue to ensure all individuals have “meaningful access” to programs and will maintain services for the hearing- and vision-impaired. The department described the rollout as “ongoing and iterative,” with the new English-only policy set to take effect immediately.

Last July, the HUD, through the Federal Housing Administration, made available translated versions of 19 single-family mortgage documents used in the servicing of FHA-insured mortgages. These documents were available in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese to assist lenders, servicers, housing counselors and other FHA program participants in explaining information related to FHA-insured mortgages to those with limited English proficiency prior to the execution of these documents in English.