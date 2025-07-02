With the number of delinquent credit card accounts increasing by well into double-digit percentages in some cities, the personal finance website WalletHub recently released its updated report tracking delinquencies by location in the U.S.

Credit card delinquency is increasing the most in Fremont, California, as that city’s residents were delinquent on nearly 29% more credit card tradelines in first quarter 2025 than first quarter 2024, the report notes. A tradeline is the record of a credit card account as reported to credit bureaus such as Equifax, Experian or TransUnion.

Plano, Texas, has the second-greatest increase in credit card delinquency in the past year. Residents were behind on payments for nearly 18% more credit card tradelines in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Seattle has the third-greatest rate of change in number of delinquencies on the list, at 15%. Of the 100 cities the report tracks, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has the greatest improvement among its citizens’ on-time payment performance, as the average number of total delinquent credit card tradelines there decreased 19.5%.

The WalletHub sample considers only each city itself and excludes surrounding metro areas. Data used to create these rankings were collected as of June 4 from WalletHub’s user database.