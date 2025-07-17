There were $720.1 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month, and up 3.9% from June 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The May 2025 retail sales were unrevised from down 0.9%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.6% this month and increased 4.1% from June 2024. Retail trade sales grew 3.5% from last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 0.4% from last month and up 4.5% from last year. Food services and drinking places were up 0.6% from last month and up 6.6% from June 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers were up 0.9% from May and down 1.1% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were up 1.2% and up 0.2% respectively.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 4.5% and 3.9%, respectively.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (8.5%) and nonstore retailers (4.5%).

Sales at gasoline stations were unchanged from May, and down 4.4% from June 2024.

Read the Census release.