In this episode, Josh and John dig into the importance of long-term marketing strategy for banks — introducing the concept of a 30-month rolling marketing plan. They discuss how traditional year-to-year budgets fall short, and how aligning marketing with executive and business-line goals can make a massive impact. The duo critiques reactionary marketing and the outdated “campaign-a-quarter” approach, urging banks to plan ahead with purpose and brand clarity.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.