The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in June after rising 0.2% the previous month and increased 2.7% over the past year, the Labor Department said. Year-on-year core CPI — which excludes more volatile food and especially energy prices — posted a 2.9% gain. The energy index decreased 0.8% while the food index increased 3%.
Gould takes office as comptroller of the currency
Jonathan Gould was sworn in as the 32nd comptroller of the currency. He succeeds Rodney Hood, who was acting comptroller for five months.