Overall customer satisfaction with banking apps is high, although there is little difference in public opinion between different apps, according to recent research by J.D. Power.

Overall satisfaction with U.S. national banking apps is 669 on a 1,000-point scale, up 18 points from 2024, the firm said. At the same time, the gap in satisfaction between best-performing and lowest-performing apps and bank websites shrunk to its lowest level to date, “providing customers a highly consistent but unmemorable digital experience from one brand to the next.”

Multifactor authentication has become a key driver of customer satisfaction, J.D. Power said. Among national banking app users, overall customer satisfaction was 16 points higher when customers use multifactor authentication prior to log-in. “This is likely the result of increased focus on security among customers and improvements in the authentication process, which have made it easier to log-in using multifactor authentication,” the firm said.

J.D. Power also said that virtual assistant use and customer satisfaction both declined in recent studies. “While virtual assistants are increasingly adopted by banks, many have fallen short of customer expectations due to limited conversational capabilities and narrow functionality,” it said.