The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $15 billion in the first quarter of 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported. Q1 trading revenue was $408 million, or 2.7%, less than in the previous quarter and $297 million, or 1.9%, less than a year earlier.

A total of 1,213 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 87.1% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.