New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $2.6 billion, or 0.8%, from the previous month to $318.9 billion in March, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 1.2% February decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.3%. Computers and electronic products drove the increase, $1 billion or 3.7% to $29.6 billion.
Powell to remain on Fed board amid investigation uncertainty
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he will remain on the Fed board following the end of his term as chairman on May 15, pointing to remarks by Trump administration officials that a criminal investigation of the central...