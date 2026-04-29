New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $2.6 billion, or 0.8%, from the previous month to $318.9 billion in March, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 1.2% February decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.3%. Computers and electronic products drove the increase, $1 billion or 3.7% to $29.6 billion.