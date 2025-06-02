U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the third consecutive month in May, the Institute for Supply Management said. ISM’s manufacturing index was 48.5%, down 0.2 percentage points from April. (Readings over 50% indicate expansion.) Seven industries reported growth in May while seven contracted.
FDIC issues regulatory relief guidance for seven states affected by natural disasters
The FDIC released guidance with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in seven states recently affected by natural disasters.