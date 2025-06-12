Marking its 90th anniversary, the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking recognized 182 graduates yesterday (click for enlarged photo), awarding Stonier diplomas and Wharton leadership certificates. ABA Chair-Elect Cathy Owen, chair, president and CEO of State Holding Company in Little Rock, Arkansas, delivered the keynote address during the graduation ceremony.

Owen challenged the Stonier graduates to “embrace the uncomfortable. It is when we step into the uncomfortable that we truly grow.” She recounted her story of perseverance five decades ago as a young woman going to work at a bank with senior staff unfriendly to her — working hard and showing up despite the challenges. “Had I not chosen to be willing to take on that original discomfort, to grit my teeth, persevere, and prove myself to them, I highly doubt I would be here speaking to you today.”

She also reminded them of the importance of maintaining a strong reputation for personal integrity. “In a business that’s built on trust, integrity is your most important currency. Your name — and the reputation that comes with it — is the most important thing you have.”