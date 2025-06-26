Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte this week directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare proposals to allow cryptocurrency to count as an asset for a mortgage.

In a post on X, Pulte said the order is in keeping with the pledge by President Trump “to make the United States the crypto capital of the world.” The order directs both government-sponsored enterprises to prepare proposals for “consideration of cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments, without conversion of said cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars.” They can only consider crypto that is stored in a U.S.-regulated centralized exchange and must consider additional risk migrants as part of their assessments.